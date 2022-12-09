Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President of the United Republic of Tanzania on Independence Day

RIYADH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania steady progress and prosperity.