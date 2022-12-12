Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Kenya on Independence Day

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed best felicitations and wished the President constant good health,happiness, the government and people of the Republic of Kenya steady progress and prosperity.