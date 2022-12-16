Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the King constant good health, happiness, the government and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain steady progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques praised distinguished relations between the two countries, which all are keen to develop in all fields.