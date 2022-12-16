Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the President constant good health, happiness, the government and people of the Republic of Kazakhstan steady progress and prosperity.