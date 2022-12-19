Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates Emir of Qatar on National Day

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In his cable, the King wished His Highness sincere congratulations, constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the State of Qatar steady progress and prosperity.