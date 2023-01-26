Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of India on Republic Day

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the anniversary of her country's Republic Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health, happiness and the government and people of the Republic of India steady progress and prosperity.