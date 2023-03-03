Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Vietnam on winning presidential election

Riyadh, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of congratulation to President Vo Van Thuong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on his winning the presidential election.

In his cable, the King expressed sincere felicitations of good health and continuous happiness to the President, wishing the government and friendly people of Vietnam steady progress and prosperity.