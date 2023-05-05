Jeddah, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the anniversary of his country's Liberation Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the king constant good health, happiness, the government and people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands steady progress and prosperity.