Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Congratulates Turkish President Erdogan On His Re-election For New Presidential Term

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on his re-election for new Presidential term

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election for a new presidential term.

In his cable, the King extended sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Erdogan, and wished the brotherly people of the Republic of Türkiye further progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques commended the fraternal relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples, expressing aspiration to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

