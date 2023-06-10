Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The King wishing the Portuguese president good health, happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of Portugal steady prosperity.