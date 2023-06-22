UrduPoint.com

Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Congratulates PM Of Finland On Forming New Govt, Taking Oath

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates PM of Finland on forming new govt, taking oath

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of congratulation to Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland, on the formation of a new government and on taking the constitutional oath.

In his cable, the King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success for the Republic of Finland and the friendly people of Finland for further progress and prosperity.

