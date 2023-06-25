(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Republic of Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The King wished good health, happiness to the Mozambican president, and further progress, prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique.