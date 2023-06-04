Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques gift handed over 36,500 copies of the Quran to Kazakhstan

Riyadh, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Qahtani handed over a gift of 36,500 copies of the Holy Quran printed by the King Fahd Printing Complex.

The present came from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and was handed over to Grand Mufti of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurizbay Taganuli.

The Mufti of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for this gift and for the interest of the Kingdom's leadership in the Muslims of Kazakhstan.

This initiative of gifting copies of the Holy Quran from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is part of the programs implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in coordination with the Kingdom's embassies abroad, through which millions of copies of the Holy Quran in more than 77 languages are distributed to Muslims worldwide who constantly show appreciation for the support from the wise Saudi leadership.