Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince inaugurate 'Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription' campaign

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, inaugurated the "Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription" campaign launched by the "Jood Eskan" platform by making two generous donations of SAR 150 million.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques donated SAR 100 million, while HRH the Crown Prince donated SAR 50 million within the framework of the wise leadership's keenness to support all efforts and initiatives to provide housing for needy families.

Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail announced the inauguration. "This generous contribution from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince came as an inauguration of the 'Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription Campaign,' and an affirmation of their support for innovative humanitarian initiatives, in which the roles of governmental, private, and non-profit agencies are integrated," Al-Hogail said.