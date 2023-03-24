UrduPoint.com

Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince Inaugurate 'Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription' Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince inaugurate 'Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription' campaign

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, inaugurated the "Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription" campaign launched by the "Jood Eskan" platform by making two generous donations of SAR 150 million.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques donated SAR 100 million, while HRH the Crown Prince donated SAR 50 million within the framework of the wise leadership's keenness to support all efforts and initiatives to provide housing for needy families.

Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail announced the inauguration. "This generous contribution from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince came as an inauguration of the 'Charitable Jood Eskan Subscription Campaign,' and an affirmation of their support for innovative humanitarian initiatives, in which the roles of governmental, private, and non-profit agencies are integrated," Al-Hogail said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saud Saudi Arabia Riyals Mohammed Bin Salman All From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

10 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.