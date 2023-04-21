UrduPoint.com

Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Al-Salam Palace In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Friday morning.

The prayer was also performed by Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid, Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd, Prince Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Faisal bin Saud bin Mohammed, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Jeddah Governorate Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Faisal bin Ahmed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

The prayer was led by Advisor at the Royal Court Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Nouh.

Following the prayer, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques received congratulations from princes, ministers and senior officials on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

