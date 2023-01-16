RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has received a written message from Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, regarding the solid ties between the two countries and peoples and means to develop them in all fields.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-khereiji received the message today at the ministry's headquarters while meeting with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations, means to enhance them in various fields, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.