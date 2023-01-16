UrduPoint.com

Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Receives Written Message From Kuwait's Crown Prince On Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Receives Written Message from Kuwait's Crown Prince on Bilateral Ties

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has received a written message from Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, regarding the solid ties between the two countries and peoples and means to develop them in all fields.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-khereiji received the message today at the ministry's headquarters while meeting with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations, means to enhance them in various fields, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Kuwait Saudi Arabia Saud All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance ..

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance Dubai’s cultural scene

6 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industry’s ..

21 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

41 minutes ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

58 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

1 hour ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.