Custodian of the two holy mosques receives written message from president of Algeria

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has received a written message from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria concerning bilateral relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji received the message during a meeting with Director General of Arab Countries at the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Noureddine Khandoudi.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Boghazi.