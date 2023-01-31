UrduPoint.com

Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Receives Written Message From President Of Algeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Custodian of the two holy mosques receives written message from president of Algeria

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has received a written message from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria concerning bilateral relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji received the message during a meeting with Director General of Arab Countries at the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Noureddine Khandoudi.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Boghazi.

Related Topics

Algeria Saudi Arabia Saud All From Arab

Recent Stories

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

57 minutes ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

2 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.