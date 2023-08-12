Open Menu

Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Receives Written Message From King Of Eswatini

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has received a written message from King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, pertaining to the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples and ways to enhance joint coordination on issues of mutual concern.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji received the message today during a meeting in Riyadh with Eswatini's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Thuli Dladla. The meeting went over bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

