- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques sends verbal message to Chad's Transitional Council President
Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Sends Verbal Message To Chad's Transitional Council President
Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM
N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a verbal message to Mahamat Idriss D�by, Head of Transitional Council and President of the Republic of Chad.
Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan delivered the King's message to D�by as they met Friday in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena.
In remarks after the meeting, Kattan stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciates D�by's affirmation of support to Saudi Arabia in hosting the World Expo 2030.
The Saudi Royal Court adviser also affirmed the Kingdom's appreciation of D�by for welcoming the convening of the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African summit in Riyadh.