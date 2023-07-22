N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a verbal message to Mahamat Idriss D�by, Head of Transitional Council and President of the Republic of Chad.

Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan delivered the King's message to D�by as they met Friday in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena.

In remarks after the meeting, Kattan stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciates D�by's affirmation of support to Saudi Arabia in hosting the World Expo 2030.

The Saudi Royal Court adviser also affirmed the Kingdom's appreciation of D�by for welcoming the convening of the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African summit in Riyadh.