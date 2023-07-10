Open Menu

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Condoles King Of Bahrain On Death Of Shaikh Rashid Bin Sabah Al Khalifa

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles King of Bahrain on death of Shaikh Rashid bin Sabah Al Khalifa

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the death of Shaikh Rashid bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

King Salman,in his cable, expressed deepest condolence and sincere sympathy to His Majesty and the family of the decreased, appealing to Allah Almighty to pour his mercy and forgiveness on the soul of the deceased and protect His Majesty from any harm or misfortune.

Related Topics

Rashid Bahrain Saud Family From

Recent Stories

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

24 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

34 minutes ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

1 hour ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

3 hours ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

14 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous