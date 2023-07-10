Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles King of Bahrain on death of Shaikh Rashid bin Sabah Al Khalifa

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the death of Shaikh Rashid bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

King Salman,in his cable, expressed deepest condolence and sincere sympathy to His Majesty and the family of the decreased, appealing to Allah Almighty to pour his mercy and forgiveness on the soul of the deceased and protect His Majesty from any harm or misfortune.