Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Condoles President Of Greece On Victims Of Train Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles President of Greece on victims of train crash

Riyadh, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to Her Excellency Ms. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) on the victims of a collision of two trains in the city of Larissa.

In his cable, the King said, "We have received the news about a collision of two trains in the city of Larissa, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and as we share with your Excellency the pain of this affliction, we send you and the families of the deceased and your friendly people our warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."

