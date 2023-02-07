UrduPoint.com

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Condoles Turkish President On The Victims Of The Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles Turkish President on the victims of the earthquake

Riyadh,, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, on the victims of the earthquake which hit south of the Turkish Republic, resulting in deaths, injuries and missing people.

In his cable, the King expressed his profound sorrow and pain on the news of the strong earthquake that hit the Turkish Republic, killing and injuring thousands, with many still missing under the debris.

The King expressed to His Excellency, families of the deceased, and the friendly people of Turkiye his warmest condolence and sincerest sympathy, confirming the Kingdom's support for and stance with Turkiye in this painful incident, appealing to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness on the souls of the deceased, pour patience on their relatives and friends, and wishing the injured a quick recovery, the missing a safe return and the Turkish President and people not to suffer any harm.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

