Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Congratulates PM Of Hellenic Republic On Winning A Second Term In Office

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques congratulates PM of Hellenic Republic on winning a second term in office

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulation to the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the occasion of winning a second term in office and taking the constitutional oath.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed best wishes of success to the Prime Minister and the friendly people of the Hellenic Republic for further progress and prosperity.

