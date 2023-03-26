UrduPoint.com

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques' Gift Program For Dates 2023 Inaugurated In Nepal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has inaugurated at the Saudi Embassy in the Republic of Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gift program for distributing dates for 1444 Hijri (2023).

Five tons of prestigious dates have been distributed among the poor and needy families in Nepal, benefiting more than 10,000 people, during a ceremony attended by the Kingdom's Ambassador to Nepal, Saad bin Nasser Abu Himed, and Deputy Religious Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in India, Abdullatif Al-Katib, heads of Islamic societies and centers and several Nepalese officials.

Abu Himed said that the gift helps meet the needs of needy families in Nepal and is a gesture that strengthens solidarity among Muslims worldwide.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

