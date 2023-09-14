Open Menu

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince Receive Two Letters From Iranian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Custodian of two holy mosques, HRH crown prince receive two letters from Iranian President

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have received two letters from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi regarding bilateral relations and means to support them in various fields. On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Vice Foreign Minister Eng.

Waleed Al-Khuraiji received the two letters during a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati.

Al-Khuraiji welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new tenure. Talks during the meeting went over relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran and the means to enhance them in a way that serves joint interests.

The two sides also discussed issues of joint interest. Director of the General Department of Asian Countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mohammed Al-Matrafi attended the meeting.

