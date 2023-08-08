Open Menu

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Sends Verbal Message On Bilateral Ties To Uganda's President

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Custodian of two holy mosques sends verbal message on bilateral ties to Uganda's President

KAMPLA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a verbal message to the President of the Republic of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The message tackled bilateral relations and means of enhancing Saudi-Ugandan cooperation.

The Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Qattan delivered the message today to President Museveni in a meeting in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. During the meeting, Advisor Qattan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Ugandan president, government and people.

Meanwhile, President Museveni asked to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH the Crown Prince and the Kingdom's government and people.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the cooperation and bilateral relations in various fields and ways of enhancing them. The meeting also addressed the latest developments in regional and international issues of mutual interest.

For his part, President Museveni expressed Uganda's full support to the Kingdom's bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh and welcomed the convening of the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit in the Kingdom this year. Advisor Qattan expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the Ugandan support in this regard, which emanates from the special relations binding the two countries. The Saudi Ambassador to Uganda Jamal Al-Madani attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Riyadh Saudi Kampala Saudi Arabia Uganda Saud Mohammed Bin Salman From Government Court

Recent Stories

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

48 minutes ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

49 minutes ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

49 minutes ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

49 minutes ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

1 hour ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

2 hours ago
Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

13 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

14 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous