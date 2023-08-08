KAMPLA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a verbal message to the President of the Republic of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The message tackled bilateral relations and means of enhancing Saudi-Ugandan cooperation.

The Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Qattan delivered the message today to President Museveni in a meeting in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. During the meeting, Advisor Qattan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Ugandan president, government and people.

Meanwhile, President Museveni asked to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH the Crown Prince and the Kingdom's government and people.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the cooperation and bilateral relations in various fields and ways of enhancing them. The meeting also addressed the latest developments in regional and international issues of mutual interest.

For his part, President Museveni expressed Uganda's full support to the Kingdom's bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh and welcomed the convening of the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit in the Kingdom this year. Advisor Qattan expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the Ugandan support in this regard, which emanates from the special relations binding the two countries. The Saudi Ambassador to Uganda Jamal Al-Madani attended the meeting.