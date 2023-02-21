UrduPoint.com

Customs Snag Hits German Weapons Repair Plan In Slovakia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Customs snag hits German weapons repair plan in Slovakia

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Germany said Monday that customs issues are holding up its plans to set up a repair and maintenance site in Slovakia for weapons used by Ukraine to repel Russian troops.

"At the moment, we still have customs aspects that have to be sorted out," a German defence ministry spokesman said.

"We would like things that come in for repair to flow back to Ukraine more quickly... That is not the case at the moment," he added.

Berlin is working on "alternative solutions", he said, declining to provide further details on these possibilities.

The delay has caused frustration in Berlin, sources close to the issue said, as it meant that equipment had to be transported back to Germany for repairs, making the process inefficient.

Contacted by AFP, Slovakia ministry of defence spokeswoman Martina Koval Kakascikova said: "In Michalovce, everything is ready to receive equipment for repairs. We are ready from both technical and personnel point of view."

