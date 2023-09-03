Cute but calamitous: Australia labours under rabbit numbers

Paris, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :With their outsized ears and fluffy fur, rabbits are often seen as cute and harmless. Yet the creature is behind one of the globe's most harmful biological invasions, ravaging Australia, whose efforts to limit the problem have tended only to make things worse.

Back in 1859, a mere 24 European breeding rabbits, scientific name Oryctolagus cuniculus, disembarked from England, brought over by Thomas Austin, who enjoyed hunting parties on his Victoria estate.

But 150 years on, and according to a 2022 study by PNAS, a peer-reviewed journal of the US National academy of Sciences, some 200 million rabbit colonizers now roam the land of the kangaroo, devouring vegetation as they go, laying waste to native plant species, causing habitat degradation and threatening the survival of numerous native species.

With as many as seven annual litters -- each with an average of five offspring who reach maturity from the age of 3-4 months -- the rabbit is able to spread its presence very quickly.

From its early years Down Under, the creature benefited from the general absence of predators and its facility to adapt to its new climate.

That enabled it to spread out by some 110 kilometers (65 miles) a year. Within 70 years, it had occupied around 70 percent of Australia's land mass.

That made it "the fastest known invasion by a mammal anywhere in the world," according to a report by Australia's national science agency CSIRO.