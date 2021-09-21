UrduPoint.com

Cyber 'farming' To Boost Income In Venezuela

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Cyber 'farming' to boost income in Venezuela

Caracas, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Zacary Egea works two jobs as a motorcycle taxi driver and courier in economically crippled Venezuela. In his downtime, the 32-year-old plays an online game to earn extra money by amassing so-called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Egea is one of many Venezuelans to have turned to NFT gaming to augment their income as the country confronts its eighth year of recession and fourth of hyperinflation.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, each with a certificate of authenticity created by the same blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrency. It cannot be forged or otherwise manipulated.

Egea plays the game Plant vs Undead, in which plants "grown" in an online garden battle zombie-like monsters. Players invest time in "watering" and otherwise caring for their plants -- purchased with cryptocurrency.

Each plant is an NFT that can be sold for real-world money.

The former policeman made an initial investment of $300 earned through his more traditional jobs.

"What do I want to achieve with this? To save up for a house for my family," said Egea, who shares an apartment with his mother in a poor Caracas suburb.

"It is a long-term project," he told AFP.

- Sunflower and cabbages - Before starting, Egea opened a digital "wallet" with which to transfer his gains into real money.

He spent some money on upgrading his computer, then bought a digital sunflower and some cabbages for $80.

These he will farm until he can sell them to buy a digital tree, which, when mature, will be worth as much as $2,000.

In a notepad, Egea keeps a meticulous record of his farming activities and NFT price movements.

"At 6:00 am, I get up for the game. During work hours, while waiting (for a client), I water the plants, check that there aren't any crows" to eat them, he explained.

One night, he said, he awoke in a panic that his plants had died.

"I got up and connected (to the gaming site), but everything was fine," he laughed.

- Enough to support a family - Plants vs Undead is currently the 18th most-visited website in Venezuela, according to Amazon's Alexa index.

In 35th place is Axie Infinity, another NFT game that works on a similar principle but requires a higher initial investment of about $1,000.

"These gaming platforms in which participants can earn money have become, in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela, options for generating additional income... (by) playing for an hour, three, four a day," said Venezuelan economist Aaron Olmos.

In this alternative economy, NFTs tend to start off at a relatively affordable price that grows at an attractive rate as more and more people get involved, he said, but warned the price can also drop and investments be lost.

One form of gaming that has gained in popularity is an investor paying someone else, often a teenager, to play on their behalf, generating income for a fee.

Axie Infinity, for example, can yield $400 or $500 a month for the hired player, enough "to support a family," said Yerson Rivero, a crypto-investor and NFT gamer.

In Venezuela, the minimum wage for public service is $2.5 per month and the average salary about $50, while a basket of basic groceries for a family of five costs about $220.

Rivero and a group of friends "farm" out of a tiny office in the back of a mechanical workshop, where they water virtual plants day in, day out.

"Cryptocurrency is the future," said Jesus Almerida, one of the group.

"I've decided that as soon as I have enough capital, I will... create a crypto wallet for each of my children... to pay for their university."

Related Topics

Technology Poor Water Driver Fine Died Olmos Buy Same Price Caracas Venezuela SITE Cryptocurrency Money Family Jobs

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 2021

58 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

10 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.