Cyber Threats More Serious Than Ever, Says Chinese Founder Of Internet Security Firm

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Cyber threats are now more serious in the digital era, posing a new challenge to cybersecurity, Zhou Hongyi, founder of Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360, said Thursday.

Cybersecurity is not only related to national security, social security, city security and infrastructure security, but also concerns daily life, said Zhou, also a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), before the opening of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, the country's top political advisory body.

Zhou said that over the past year, his company has helped a world-renowned auto company identify 17 cyber vulnerabilities through which millions of cars could be remotely controlled.

"Hackers can remotely open and close the windows and doors of an automobile, and can even start and shut down the engine," he added.

In recent years, the company has identified 44 high-level foreign cyber threat organizations and detected more than 2,700 cyber-attacks, according to Zhou.

To tackle the challenge, many cities are building up their network security and working to include cybersecurity services in their basic public facilities like water, power and gas supply, to provide a guarantee for the cities' digitalization, he said.

