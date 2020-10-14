UrduPoint.com
Cyber Warriors Sound Warning On Working From Home

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Tallinn, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Cyber warriors on NATO's eastern edge are warning that the growing number of people working from home globally due to the pandemic is increasing vulnerability to cyber attacks.

The Baltic state of Estonia hosts two cyber facilities for the Western military alliance -- set up following a series of cyber attacks from neighbour Russia more than a decade ago.

"Large scale use of remote work has attracted spies, thieves and thugs," Jaak Tarien, head of NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), told AFP in an interview.

The increased amount of information travelling between institutional servers and home networks is creating new challenges for employers.

"Tackling these new challenges is complicated and requires a lot of resources as well as a different kind of approach," Tarien said.

"We are likely only scratching the surface in assessing the magnitude of malicious activities taking place in the Covid-era busy cyberspace."An EU-wide survey in September found that around a third of employees were working from home.

