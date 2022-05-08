Balatonfüred, Hungary, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :results and standings after stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, a 201km run from Kaposvar to Lake Balaton in Hungary: Stage 3 1. Mark Cavendish (GBR/Deceuninck) 4hrs 56min 39sec, 2. Arnaud Demare (FRA) same time, 3. Fernando Gaviria (COL) s.t., 4. Biniam Girmay (ERI) s.t., 5. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) s,t., 6. Edward Theuns (BEL) s.t., 7. Simone Consonni (ITA) s.t., 8. Caleb Ewan (AUS) s.t., 9. Alberto Dainese (ITA) s.t., 10. Phil Bauhaus (GER) s.t.

Selected 17. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) s.t., 40. Tom Dumoulin (NED) s.t., 54. Simon Yates (GBR) s.

t.

Overall standings 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED/Alpecin) 9hrs 43min 50sec, 2. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) at 11, 3. Tom Dumoulin (NED/JUM) 16, 4. Matteo Sobrero (ITA/BIK) 24, 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) s. t., 6. Ben Tulett (GBR/INE) s.t., 7. Tobias Foss (NOR/JUM) 28, 8. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) s.t., 9. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 29, 10. Mauro Schmid (SUI/QST) s.t.

Selected11. Joao Almeida (POR/UAE) s. t., 12. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/AST) s.t., 13. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 33, 14. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) 35, 15. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) s.t. 19. Biniam Girmay (ERI/INT) 43, 21 Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 44.