Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The last ten winners of the Giro d'Italia after Primoz Roglic won the 106th edition of the 21-day bike race on Sunday: 2014: Nairo Quintana (COL) 2015: Alberto Contador (ESP) 2016: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) 2017: Tom Dumoulin (NED) 2018: Chris Froome (GBR) 2019: Richard Carapaz (ECU) 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) 2021: Egan Bernal (COL)2022: Jai Hindley (AUS)2023: Primoz Roglic (SLO)