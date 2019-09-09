Cycling: Tour of Britain stage 3 results and overall standings

Newcastle, United Kingdom, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :` results of the Tour of Britain's third stage between Berwick and Newcastle on Monday: Stage three 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/JUM) 4hr 37min 53 sec, 2.

Mathieu van der Poel (NED/COC) same time, 3.

Davide Cimolai (ITA/ICA) s.t, 4. Mike Teunissen (NED/Jumbo) s.t, 5. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) s.t Overall standings1. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MIT) 13hrs 13 min 18 sec, 2. Davide Cimolai (ITA/ICA) at 7 secs, 3. Mathieu van der Poel (NED/COC) at 11, 4. Jasper De Buyst (BEL/LOT) at 11, 5. Mike Teunissen (NED/JUM) at 13