Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:31 PM

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage 5 results and overall standings

London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :results of the Tour of Britain's fifth stage in The Wirral on Wednesday: 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/JUM) 3hr 57min 31sec, 2. Matthew Walls (GBR/GBR) at same time, 3. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) s.t., 4.

Cees Bol (NED/SUN) s.t., 5. Mike Teunissen (NED/JUM) s.t.

Overall standings1. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 21hr 33min 55sec, 2. Mathieu van der Poel (NED/COC) at 3 sec, 3. Jasper De Buyst (BEL/LOT) 10 secs, 4. Simon Clarke (AUS/EF1) 17 secs, 5. Mike Teunissen (NED/JUM) 18 secs

Your Thoughts and Comments

