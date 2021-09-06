Cycling: Tour of Britain stage two results and overall standings

London, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Results from the second stage of the Tour of Britain on Monday, a 183.9-kilometre ride from Sherford to Exeter in England: Stage two results 1. Robin Carpenter 4hr 45min 56sec (USA/RAC) 2. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) at 33sec, 3.

Alex Peters (GBR/SWI) same time, 4. Max Kanter (GER/DSM) s.t., 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) s.t.

Overall standings1. Robin Carpenter (USA/RAC) 9hr 19min 33sec, 2. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) at 22sec, 3. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) at 26, 3, 4. Gonzalo Serrano (ESP/MOV) at 28, 5. Alex Peters (GBR/SWI) s.t.