Cycling: Tour of Catalonia results and standings

(@FahadShabbir)

Matar, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :results and final overall standings after stage seven of the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday, a 133km ride around Barcelona: Stage 1. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/Lotto) 3hrs 06mins 10sec, 2.

Matej Mohoric (SLO/BAH) at 22sec, 3. Attila Valter (HUN/FDJ) 1:42, 4. Sebastien Reichenbach (SUI/FDJ) 1:46, 5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 1:46, 6. Michael Woods (CAN/ISR) 1:46, 7. Marc Hirschi (SUI/UAE) 1:46, 8.

Joao Almeida (POR/DEC) 1:46, 9. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 1:46, 10. Clement Champoussin (FRA/AG2) 1:46 Final overall standings1. Adam Yates (GBR/Ineos) 26hrs 16mins 41sec, 2. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) at 45sec, 3.

Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 49, 4. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 1:03, 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 1:03, 6. Esteban Chaves (COL/BIK) 1:04, 7. Joao Almeida (POR/DEC) 1:05, 8. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 1:20, 9. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 1:32, 10. Lucas Hamilton (AUS/BIK) 1:35.