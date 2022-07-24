Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the first stage of the women's Tour de France over 81.6km around Paris on Sunday: Stage 1. Lorena Wiebes (NED/DSM) 1hr 54min 00sec (average 43 km/h), 2. Marianne Vos (NED/JUM) same time, 3. Lotte Kopecky (BEL/SDW) s.t., 4. Rachele Barbieri (ITA/LIV) s.t., 5. Emma Norsgaard (DEN/MOV) s.t., 6. Maike van der Duin (NED/LCW) s.t., 7. Elisa Balsamo (ITA/TRE) s.t., 8.

Simone Boilard (CAN/STM) s.t., 9. Tamara Dronova (RUS/ROC) s.t., 10. Vittoria Guazzini (ITA/FDS) s.t.

Overall standings1. Lorena Wiebes (NED/DSM), 2. Marianne Vos (NED/JUM) at 4 sec., 3. Lotte Kopecky (BEL/SDW) 6., 4. Rachele Barbieri (ITA/LIV) 10., 5. Emma Norsgaard (DEN/MOV) 10, 6. Maike van der Duin (NED/LCW) 10, 7. Elisa Balsamo (ITA/TRE) 10, 8. Simone Boilard (CAN/STM) 10, 9. Tamara Dronova (RUS/ROC) 10, 10. Vittoria Guazzini (ITA/FDS) 10