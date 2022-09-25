Wollongong, Australia, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :result of the men's world championship elite road race on Sunday over 266.9 kilometre (165.4 miles) at Wollongong in Australia: 1.

Remco Evenepoel (BEL) 6hr 16 mins 08sec 2.

Christophe Laporte (FRA) at 2mins 21sec 3. Michael Matthews (AUS) s.t 4. Wout van Aert (BEL) s.t 5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) s.t 6. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) s.t 7. Peter Sagan (SVK) s.t 8. Alberto Bettiol (ITA) s.t9. Ethan Hayter (GBR) s.t10. Mattias Skjelmose (DEN) s.t