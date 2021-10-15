UrduPoint.com

Cycling's Miguel Angel Lopez Returns To Astana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Cycling's Miguel Angel Lopez returns to Astana

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Colombian climb specialist Miguel Angel Lopez has signed a two-year deal to rejoin cycling's Astana Qazaqstan Team.

Riding for Movistar, Lopez pulled out of the Vuelta a Espana in September while in third place, to the fury of his team, who announced shortly afterwards they would separate by mutual consent.

"Coming back to the Astana team is a return home," said Lopez.

He previously spent six seasons with Astana from 2015 to 2020, achieving most of his major results there including GC victories at Tour de Suisse in 2016, the Volta a Catalunya in 2019 and the Tour of Colombia the same year.

He was also on the podium at both the Giro and the Vuelta in 2018.

Astana general manager Alexander Vinokourov said he was delighted.

"Miguel Angel has gained serious experience, which, perhaps, he lacked in our team," said Vinokourov who added Lopez was "still one of the strongest riders in the world".

Related Topics

World Cycling Astana Same Colombia September 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

ALECSO appoints Alyazia Al Nahyan as Ambassador fo ..

ALECSO appoints Alyazia Al Nahyan as Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO

9 minutes ago
 vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set ..

Vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

24 minutes ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

52 minutes ago
 Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas am ..

Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

20 minutes ago
 Digital economy promotes high-quality development

Digital economy promotes high-quality development

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.