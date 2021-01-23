UrduPoint.com
Cycling's Tour Of Andalucia Postponed Due To Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Tour of Andalucia scheduled for 17-21 February is the latest cycling race to be postponed due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

More than 55,000 people have been died in Spain of Covid-19 and the country registered 44,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

New dates of May 24-28 are being mulled over.

The start of the cycling season has been hit hard by the virus with races on several continents postponed or cancelled.

Races affected so far include the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race in Australia, the Tour of San Juan in Argentina, the Tour of Colombia as well as the Saudi Tour.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

