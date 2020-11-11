Cyclist Groenewegen banned nine months over Jakobsen horror crash - UCI

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen has been suspended for nine months for causing a crash at the Tour of Poland that left compatriot Fabio Jakobsen in a coma, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said Wednesday.

Groenewegen, 27, will "serve a period of suspension until 7 May 2021," the UCI said in a statement. Jakobsen spent two days in a coma and required facial reconstruction surgery after he was thrown into and over barriers at the finish of the opening stage of the race in August.