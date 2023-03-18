UrduPoint.com

Cyclone Freddy Affects 500,000 People In Malawi: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Cyclone Freddy affects 500,000 people in Malawi: UN

Blantyre, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Cyclone Freddy, which dissipated this week after a record-breaking rampage, has caused more than 460 deaths in southern Africa and affected more than half a million people in Malawi, the UN said Friday.

The storm dumped six months' worth of rainfall in six days in southern Malawi, leaving a trail of destruction and severely damaged infrastructure as well as flooding farmland.

"Over 500,000 people have been affected," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report, adding that more than 183,100 people had been displaced.

Some 360 people have died in Malawi, according to the latest toll released late Friday, in a country of nearly 20 million people.

"We expect that the picture of damage and death will worsen as more areas become accessible over time," President Lazarus Chakwera, who is on a three-day visit to the affected areas, said.

The OCHA said that "the record-breaking weather system hit Malawi at the end of the rainy season when rivers and water bodies were already at high levels".

UN World Food Programme (WFP) country director Paul Turnbull said Friday it was clear that the country "will need significant support".

Many areas were rendered inaccessible, "restricting movement of assessment and humanitarian teams and life-saving supplies", he said.

"We are ramping up as quickly as we can under the circumstances," he added in a statement, vowing to assist around 130,000 people affected by the "tragic" situation.

So far, the government puts the number of displaced at more than 183,000, Chakwera has said, appealing for global aid to tackle the humanitarian needs.

More than 300 emergency shelters have been set up for survivors, while the army and police continue searching for bodies.

The storm struck as Malawi was in the grip of its deadliest cholera outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

There is "a risk that the ongoing cholera outbreak could worsen, with children being the most vulnerable to this crisis", UNICEF spokeswoman Fungma Fudong told AFP.

UNICEF noted that Cyclone Freddy has left more than 280,000 children in Malawi in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

- 'No house, no food' - Mervis Soko, a 29-year-old mother of three from Phalombe, one of the hardest-hit districts located 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the commercial hub Blantyre, said the storm had plunged her family deeper into poverty.

"We are destitute, we have nothing. We are just people. All the crops have been washed away," she told AFP.

Loveness Makhala and her husband picked up iron sheets and bricks from the rubble of what used to be their house.

Just a month away from annual harvesting, she bemoans the loss of "everything -- potatoes and maize -- all gone".

"I can't imagine how we will get through the year with no house and no food," said the mother of four.

Neighbouring Zambia has stepped in to deliver relief kits and food, including hundreds of tents, blankets, mosquito nets, maize and beans, its Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma said in a statement.

The cyclone first struck southern Africa in late February, hitting Madagascar and Mozambique, leaving Malawi unscathed.

The storm then moved back out over the Indian Ocean, where it drew more power from the warm waters before making a rare course reversal to slam into the mainland a second time.

In total, the storm has claimed 463 lives in three southern African countries, with 360 killed in Malawi, 86 in Mozambique and 17 in Madagascar.

The rains have eased since Wednesday but Freddy is still on track to become one of the world's longest tropical storms.

Related Topics

India Africa Weather Storm Defence Minister World Army Police United Nations Water Visit Died Blantyre Zambia Malawi Mozambique Madagascar Hub February Family All From Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

2 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

2 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

2 hours ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.