Cyclone Freddy Record Claim In The Eye Of The Storm

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Cyclone Freddy's extraordinary journey will be reviewed in minute detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm, the world extreme weather records chief told AFP.

The cyclone crossed the entire southern Indian Ocean before wreaking death and destruction on southeastern Africa in February and March.

An international panel of experts will now spend months poring over the data to decide if it constitutes a new record in the Weather and Climate Extremes Archive run by the UN's World Meteorological Organization.

Randall Cerveny, the WMO's gatekeeper for world weather records, said the verdict rests on assessing the times when Freddy dipped below 34 knots -- 63 kilometres (39 miles) per hour -- before picking up speed again.

"The fundamental question will be: do we count the time when it was below tropical storm status?" said Cerveny, a professor of Geographical Sciences at Arizona State University who established the WMO archive in 2007.

The current record holder for the longest-lasting tropical cyclone is Hurricane/Typhoon John, which spent 31 days over the Pacific Ocean in 1994.

Freddie's total lifespan exceeded that -- but it will take months of deliberation to determine whether it constitutes a new record.

"We have to go back and do the hard work -- looking at the precise numbers and values," Cerveny said.

"It will take time but it will be a very comprehensive study."

