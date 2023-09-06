Open Menu

Cyclone Leaves 21 Dead In Southern Brazil

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Cyclone leaves 21 dead in southern Brazil

Bras�lia, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Torrential rain and winds caused by an extratropical cyclone have left at least 21 people dead in southern Brazil, officials said Tuesday, warning more flooding may be coming.

The latest in a string of weather disasters to hit Brazil, it is the deadliest ever in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Governor Eduardo Leite told a news conference.

"We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes... 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21," he said.

Close to 6,000 people were forced from their homes by the storms, which started Monday, dumping hail and more than 300 millimeters (nearly 12 inches) of rain on the state in less than 24 hours and triggering floods and landslides, officials said.

In Mucum, a small town of 5,000 people, hundreds had to be rescued from their rooftops as the Taquari river flooded more than 85 percent of the city, according to local news site GZH.

"There are still people missing. The death toll might climb higher," Mayor Mateus Trojan told Radio Gaucha.

"The town of Mucum as we knew it no longer exists."President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sent a message of solidarity with those affected, saying the Federal government is "ready to help."

Related Topics

Dead Weather Governor Water Rio Grande Hail Brazil SITE May From Government

Recent Stories

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

43 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

3 hours ago
18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

11 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

11 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

11 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

12 hours ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous