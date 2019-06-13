Cyclone veers away from Indian coast

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A cyclone that had been heading for western India has veered away, forecasters said Thursday, although costal areas were still expected to be hit by winds gusting up to 160 kilometres (110 miles) per hour.

Vayu, classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, moved north-northwestwards in the night over the Arabian Sea, and was around 110 kilometres from the coast of Gujarat state.

It was "very likely" to keep moving in the same direction, but still skirt the coast with winds of between 135-145 kph and gusts of 160 kph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Wednesday forecasters said they expected the system to hit Gujarat with full force.

Authorities in Gujarat evacuated more than 285,000 people as a precaution. Schools have been closed, with officials fearing major damage to houses, crops, power lines and communications.

Five people have been killed by lightning in Gujarat, mostly farmers and labourers working in fields, authorities said.

The Air Force, Coastguard and Navy have all been put on high alert, with 36 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in coastal areas.