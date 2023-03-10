Cyclone Yaku aggravates extreme rain conditions in northern Peru

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Cyclone Yaku is causing heavy rains in several coastal regions of northern Peru, a specialist with the country's National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) said Thursday.

"The cyclone is adding to the extreme rainfall conditions ...

on the northern coast," generating floods especially in the departments of Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque, Benito Valderrama told radio and tv broadcasting company Radio Programas del Peru.

"These rains are going to continue. Senamhi is regularly issuing weather warnings. We have a weather warning in effect until March 11," he said.