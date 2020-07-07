UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Allows Fans Back Into Stadiums

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Cyprus allows fans back into stadiums

Nicosia, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Cyprus said Tuesday that fans can attend sports events for the first time since coronavirus officially reached its shores in March, after having largely contained the disease.

The numbers of new confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 have been in the low single digits for several weeks.

The island's internationally-recognised government has reported 1,005 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, while four more deaths amid 113 cases have been declared in a breakaway statelet in the north.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced the return of spectators for professional sports both indoors and outdoors, including football, basketball, athletics, swimming and horse racing.

Football leagues in other European Union countries have resumed in empty stadiums.

The Cypriot health ministry is to issue social distancing guidelines and hygiene protocols for crowds at sports events.

The football league on the island was suspended in March as part of a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The new season is scheduled to kick off on August 21.

The Mediterranean holiday island is marketing itself as a relatively safe destination in terms of coronavirus.

It has since June allowed tourists from 22 countries -- including Germany, Greece and Austria -- entry without a COVID-19 health certificate.

Related Topics

Football Sports European Union Germany Austria Cyprus Greece March June August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

48 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.