Cyprus bans entry to non-residents over virus fears: President

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Cyprus announced Friday it would ban entry to non-residents for fifteen days to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on the Mediterranean island.

From Sunday, "entry is prohibited to any citizen who does not fall into the category of Cypriot or legal resident, whether European or third-country national who works in Cyprus," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on national television.