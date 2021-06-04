Cyprus crossings reopen as Covid restrictions eased

Nicosia, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Checkpoints reopened along the UN-patrolled ceasefire line that divides Cyprus Friday as coronavirus restrictions first imposed 15 months ago were finally eased.

Without fanfare, most crossings opened at 6 am, while the iconic Ledra Street pedestrian checkpoint in the heart of the divided capital Nicosia reopened at 8 am.

Pentaliotis Panayiotis, 35, was among the first Greek Cypriots to pass through the reopened crossing to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.

"It's a good step for both communities to get closer after a year and a half of not being able to meet," he said.

The reopenings were the fruit of several weeks of intense discussions between Greek- and Turkish-Cypriot officials and the United Nations.

"Greek Cypriot leader, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar, confirmed agreement on synchronising the two sides' respective Covid-19 measures concerning crossings and on reopening all crossing points from June 4 onwards," a UN statement said earlier this week.

For the time being, travellers will still need proof of a negative antigen or PCR test to cross.

A technical committee made up of Greek- and Turkish-Cypriot representatives will meet fortnightly to review the requirements using a colour-coded risk assessment scheme.

The current orange alert status could be reduced to green, which would mean the lifting of all restrictions, or raised to dark red, which would signal the crossings are closed to the general public.

Under normal circumstances, thousands cross the ceasefire line each day to work, study or seek medical treatment.

In Nicosia, many more cross as pedestrians to shop or dine out.